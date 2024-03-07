President Bola Tinubu on Thursday approved the reappointment of Dr. Vincent Isegbe As the Director-General of the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS).
In a statement on Thursday, Special Adviser to thr President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale said by the reappointment, Dr Isegbe will serve in the same capacity for another five-year term in office.
“The President expects that the Director-General will build on the service’s recent performance after it ranked in the top three agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria in the efficiency and transparency index by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC),” the statement said.
