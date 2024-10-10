Delta State government has resolved the age-long crisis between three families and the Oboro Urban Community over the sharing of benefits from lease of land operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

The three families, Egberi, Eton and Okodi, have been at loggerheads with the community leadership and SPDC over the lease-sharing formula.

The reconciliatory meeting was presided over by the commissioner for Oil and Gas, Hon Peter Uviejitobor, on Tuesday, where the parties signed the agreement.

‘Trouble started through a letter by lcheghe, lcheghe Law Firm, dated 23rd Sept. 2024, titled “Perceived Injustice And Conduct Likely To Cause Public Disorder” and addressed to the commissioner.

It reads, “Sometimes in 1974, SPDC took a large expands of land on lease, part of which is situated at Olomu bush in Oboro urban community for the purpose of carrying out its oil exploration activities thereon.

“Our clients also told us that the Eton and Solodi families are all beneficiaries of the same lease as our client and are getting their compensation directly from SPDC.

“Our Clients further told us that, in 2014, they protested against the collection of the compensation by Oboro Urban Community, were aggrieved, and complained to the general conference meeting of Oboro Urban Community.

“Consequent upon this, the conference directed that SPDC should deal with our clients directly. Despite the service of the said letter on SPDC, they still paid the lease compensation for our client (Egberi Family) to Oboro Urban Community under the chairmanship of Mr Tamaramienyefa Moruku in 2019.

“As a result of the failure of SPDC to honour the said letter, our clients (members of the Egberi family) have indeed suffered untold hardship and inconveniences.

“To this end, we are saying that the action of the Oboro Urban Community is unlawful in its entirety. Therefore, we are writing to your office to come into the matter before law and order is completely broken down in Oboro Urban Community.”

Resolving the matter, Hon Uviejitobor, in a meeting with the parties witnessed by the member representing Burutu Constituency 2, Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Pereotu Oloye, management of the ministry and other community leaders agreed that all benefits from the lease of land in question and operated by SPDC in Oboro Urban community be shared between the community and the families.

The families will henceforth be entitled to 40 per cent of the lease amount while Oboro Urban Community will be entitled to 60 per cent, and all subsequent payments shall be paid directly by SPDC to designated bank accounts of the beneficiaries.