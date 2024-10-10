One of Nigeria’s fast growing non-interest banks, LOTUS Bank Limited has announced the opening of its new branch at Admiralty Way, Lekki. The bank said the new move is part of its expansion drive to penetrate the Nigerian market.

The financial institution said the strategic location is designed to provide enhanced banking services to the growing community in Lekki and surrounding areas.

The new branch, which has officially opened its doors to the public, is part of LOTUS Bank’s commitment to expanding its footprint and making ethical banking more accessible to individuals and businesses alike. With a focus on non-interest banking principles, LOTUS Bank says it offers a range of products designed to cater to the financial needs of its customers while promoting economic empowerment.

“We are thrilled to flag-off our new branch in Lekki, a vibrant hub of commerce and innovation,” said Kafilat Araoye, CEO of LOTUS Bank.

“This location not only strengthens our presence in Lagos but also underscores our commitment to providing our customers with seamless access to our services. We are dedicated to fostering financial inclusion and supporting the aspirations of our clients.

“LOTUS Bank is dedicated to showcasing our superior passion for customer satisfaction,” she continued. “With the support of our highly trained staff, we are determined to fulfil our mission in the non-interest banking sector by providing best-in-class service delivery,” the bank said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Admiralty Way branch will feature digital banking solutions, a customer service lounge and an ATM gallery to ensure a convenient and efficient banking experience.

The bank said customers can expect personalised service and guidance from a knowledgeable team committed to understanding their unique financial needs.

“LOTUS Bank remains committed to adhering to the highest ethical standards in banking, offering products that are compliant with Islamic finance principles.

The bank’s focus on transparency, integrity, and social responsibility sets it apart as a trusted financial partner for all,” it stated.