Delta State government has revoked the multi-million naira contract for the construction of Asaba/Oko-Amakom/Oko-Obiokpu/Oko-Anala Road over poor performance.

The road contract awarded in 2018, transverses Oko communities in Oshimili South local government area of the state and has been a major challenge to the state government over the years due to the peculiar topography of the area.

The commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, revealed at the end of the State Executive Council meeting in Asaba presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The commissioner said the contract was revoked because the contractor was not working in line with the speed expected by the government after collecting mobilisation funds.

He said the government would check its records and evaluate the contract performance with a view to finding out if the contractor would refund some money to the government or not.

He disclosed that the state government would engage another contractor with adequate capacity to complete the job in line with the speed required for the completion of the project.

“On education, Exco approved the demolition and reconstruction of a two-storey building not in the best of shape at West End Grammar School, Asaba.

“The project includes expansion of the building to 20 classrooms to enable the school to run one session instead of the morning and afternoon session it was currently operating and the provision of a conference hall for assembly as well as toilets.