Delta State government has sacked Atare Awin, a media technical aide of the Delta State Commissioner in charge of the Directorate of Project Monitoring and Audit, Anthony Onoriode Ofoni, for allegedly supporting the presidential bid of Peter Obi, candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections.

It may not be unconnected to Awin’s post on Facebook, “Most of the ‘obidients’ are PDP and APC people who are tired of bad government. Does that mean they don’t have a voter’s card?”

In a letter personally signed by Ofoni, the commissioner stated that the former PDP councillorship aspirant was fired for sharing counter opinions about Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration.

The letter read, “I wish to inform you of your disengagement as Special Assistant Technical Aide to my office as the Delta State Commissioner for Project Monitoring/Audit.

“This decision became necessary owing to your well-publicized opinions on the policies and programs of the Delta state government and PDP at large, which are in contradiction to what the state government had achieved in the last seven years.”