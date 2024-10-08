Delta All Progressives Congress (APC) Ijaw members have issued an ultimatum: address their marginalisation or face consequences in the 2027 elections.

The ultimatum was conveyed in a statement presented to the Elder Godsday Orubebe-led sub-committee of the Delta APC reconciliation committee which was made available to LEADERSHIP.

Authored by Rt. Hon. Emibra E. Agbeotu, Ph.D., and endorsed by 65 representatives of Delta Ijaws in APC, the statement criticised the party’s treatment of Ijaw members.

“We are persistently faced with unprovoked and unprecedented non-inclusion and marginalisation from successive administrations of our party, APC, and the APC-led federal governments, from 2014 to date,” the document states, setting the tone for a series of grievances and demands.

The group said its electoral significance is a key pillar of its argument. “The Delta Ijaws control 41 of the 65 wards in the Delta South Senatorial District of Delta State. This represents approximately 67% of the voting strength and victory-determining votes in the senatorial district,” they assert, underlining the potential impact of their dissatisfaction on future electoral outcomes.

Despite this substantial voting bloc, the Ijaw APC members claim they have been consistently overlooked.

“Our dear party, APC, has systematically sidelined us, through brazen neglect and outright disregard of our people and essential votes,” the statement reads.

The document doesn’t shy away from criticizing the party’s reward system. “In the recent general elections, Elder Godsday Orubebe, CON, DG of the Delta Campaign Council, successfully mobilized Deltans via his team.

“In fact, we sacrificed time, energy, and resources with him, and pulled over 56% of the votes that had been swaying victory for the PDP at the polls in Delta State,” they claim.

However, they lament that “no Delta Ijaw APC member has been appointed or patronized by our APC-led federal government.

Instead, non-APC members and non-Ijaws are given appointments at our expense and to our ridicule.”

The group warned of consequences if their concerns are not addressed. “If this anomaly is not corrected, it will deepen apathy within our ranks and entrench a bleak future for APC in the 2027 general elections,” they caution, directly tying their grievances to the party’s future electoral prospects.

Among their demands, the group calls for a significant shift in party leadership allocation. “Given our growing strength and unique potential to deliver essential votes that determine victory at the polls, we demand that the position of Delta State APC Chairman be zoned to us, Delta Ijaws in APC,” the document states.

The ultimatum extends beyond just appointments, touching on internal party processes as well.

“We are grossly and persistently excluded from participating in the election of credible and committed party officials and party delegates for our units, wards, and LGAs,” they argue, suggesting that this exclusion “births resentment, acrimony, and division within our ranks, and negatively affects the planning, management, and administration of our party affairs.”

In a direct appeal to the highest echelons of the party, the document concludes with a call to action: “We call on our dear President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Dr. Umar Ganduje, National Chairman of APC, for quick inclusion, partnership, patronage, and empowerment to foster unity, oneness of purpose, and victory for APC at the polls in Delta State.”