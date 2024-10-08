The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, has restated its commitment to support Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, disclosed this at Rivers State Government House in Port Harcourt.

Meanwhile, the PDP national leadership has fixed February 22, 2025 to hold congresses to elect party leaders in North East, South East and South South zones.

The PDP will also hold congresses for North Central and South West zones on March 22, 2025 to elect party leaders for the region, a statement by the national publicity secretary, Hon Debo Ologunagba, said yesterday.

However, Governor Mohammed stated that Fubara has proven himself a true democrat, who, against all odds, has pushed through with decisions and actions to deepen democracy.

He further stated that the Rivers State governor has been proactive with an open mind, deploying his democratic instincts with strategies to carefully deliver democratic governance at the local government level, irrespective of party allegiance or consideration.

Mohammed, who affirmed that Rivers State is a PDP state, even if the just sworn-in local government chairmen and councillors are of different political parties, bemoaned the situation, describing it as the problem that they have found themselves both as a party and as governors.

However, the PDPGF chairman, said Fubara, who is the Vice Chairman of the forum, is still an avowed member of the PDP despite the fact that other parties constitute the body of elected officers at the local government level.

He said: “Of course, he is still with us. He’s still a PDP man, and I have to come, on behalf of the Governors, to show solidarity to him for this very proactive democratic instincts that he developed, which is a new manifestation in the political arena in Nigeria; where he had to intensify, and he has to develop strategy to be able to deliver governance, irrespective of party allegiance or party consideration.

“He didn’t have a structure of the party in the State, for certain reasons, and he had to go out to make sure he allowed other parties to participate within the political space so that there wouldn’t be any vacuum.