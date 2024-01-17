The Delta State Judiciary has given approval for the establishment of five mobile courts in Warri, Uvwie, And Environs Special Area Development Agency (WUEDA).

These mobile courts are designed to prosecute and penalize individuals who violate environmental laws, aiming to enhance effective waste management in the oil city.

Hon. Prince Godwin Ejinyere, the Director General, disclosed this during a familiarisation visit from the Chairman and members of the state’s Waste Management Board (DSWMB) at his office in Effurun.

He stressed that the approach of the mobile courts would be refined according to best practices, ensuring residents’ compliance with environmental laws.

Ejinyere stated that offenders, including those who dump refuse or park vehicles indiscriminately, would face severe penalties within the existing legal framework.

He called on the Waste Management Board, Local Government Councils, Private Sector Participants (PSPs), and residents to collectively contribute to restoring the metropolis’s environmental standards.

The WUEDA DG noted the agency’s extensive enlightenment and sensitisation campaigns, stressing that a new era of stringent enforcement was beginning. He said collaborating with Private Sector Participants (PSP) to strategize effective waste management in the agency’s mandate areas.

Ejinyere expressed his commitment to making Warri and Asaba centers of excellence in waste management, establishing a partnership with the Waste Management Board to work towards a common goal. In response, Hon. Emmanuel Chinye, Chairman of the DSWMB, outlined that the visit aimed to explore ways for both government institutions to collaborate for mutual success.