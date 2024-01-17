NSIA Insurance has been awarded with SeamlessHR Product Honor Roll Award.

This, the insurer said, is a testament to NSIA Insurance’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge solutions for organizational success.

The Product Honor Roll Award, presented by SeamlessHR, recognises organisations with the highest product usage, showcasing a dedication to innovation and the effective utilization of technology platforms. NSIA Insurance stood out among its peers, earning this esteemed recognition, which was officially announced during SeamlessHR’s annual End of the Year Gala and fifth-anniversary celebration held last month.

This accomplishment, according to the firm, underscores NSIA Insurance’s position as an industry leader who continually seeks and embraces innovative solutions to enhance operational efficiency and excellence.

It added that, the award reflects the collective efforts of NSIA Insurance’s human capital management team and the entire staff, who have consistently demonstrated their commitment to leveraging SeamlessHR’s platform to its fullest potential.

“NSIA Insurance looks forward to building on this achievement and continuing to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration, and excellence. This award serves as motivation to explore even greater heights and reaffirms NSIA Insurance’s position as a forward-thinking organisation,” the company pointed out in a statement.