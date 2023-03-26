The Delta State Police Command has arrested some policemen manhandling a woman in a dehumanising manner in a viral video on the social media.

The Command not only condemned their act in totality, but also described action of the Policemen as unprofessional and unbecoming of Police officers.

It said “rope” is not a Police accoutrement and as such, should not be used by Policemen in whatever guise while carrying out their duty and that it was not in the character of the Command to dehumanise and trample on the rights of citizens.

DSP Bright Edafe, Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Delta State Command said the Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, has directed that internal disciplinary action be initiated immediately and at the end of their orderly room trial, members of the public will be intimated on the outcome.

“The Command is aware of a video recording that has since gone viral on various social media platforms of policemen manhandling a woman. After a careful examination of the video clip, it is clear and obvious that no citizen deserves to be treated in such a manner either by the Police or anybody.

“The erring Police officers serving at Agbarho Division have been identified, summoned, and detained at the Command headquarters. Their act is not only inexcusable but unpardonable and will not be tolerated by the Command,” the PPRO stated.

He assured members of the public that the officers concerned will be decisively dealt in accordance with the extant laws as stipulated in the Police Act and regulations to serve as a deterrence to others.

He said the CP wished to emphasise that protection of life and properties in the state remains the top priority of the Command.

“The following dedicated phone lines are available to the public to reach the Command, as a quick response contact for any complaint or distress situation. 0915 557 0008, 0915 557 0007 Command control room via 0803 668 4974,” he stated.