Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly (DSHA), Hon. Dennis Guwor, has called on members of the 8th Assembly to recommit themselves and deviate from serving personal interest.

Welcoming the lawmakers back to plenary after its annual recess, Guwor said the legislature must play a pivotal role in shaping policies that secure Delta’s future.

While addressing today’s pressing needs, he said the recess offered not just a time for rest but also for reflection, learning, and reconnection with constituents.

A highlight of the recess, the speaker noted, was the Assembly’s participation in a leadership training on “Strategies for Inclusive Economic Growth” at the Centre for Enterprise, Manchester Metropolitan University, United Kingdom.

According to him, the programme exposed members to global models of governance that prioritize sustainability, equity, and accountability.

“We learnt that inclusive governance is the surest path to sustainable development, and that policy decisions must be guided by evidence, data, and the lived realities of our constituents,” Guwor said.

“We also saw clearly that innovation, accountability and transparency are not optional, but essential in delivering good governance.”

He stressed the role of research and knowledge in driving long-term growth, pointing out that the government must leverage the intellectual resources of universities and research institutions to solve local problems.

“Delta State is fortunate to have four state-owned universities alongside federal and private institutions. We must encourage policies that harness these resources to achieve sustainable development for our people,” he said.

Guwor reminded lawmakers that sustainability requires forward-thinking policies and consistent execution, saying the Assembly’s agenda would be shaped by the lessons learned in Manchester, ensuring that legislation, committee oversight and stakeholder engagement translate into practical outcomes that strengthen the state’s economy and social fabric.

The speaker also linked sustainability with ongoing infrastructural development under Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration, commending projects such as the construction of flyovers at Uromi Junction in Ika South and Otovwodo Junction in Ughelli North. He described them as transformative projects that would ease mobility, reduce environmental stress caused by congestion, and stimulate economic activity in the long term.