Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, (DSHA), Hon Emomotimi Guwor has sworn in two new lawmakers, namely Hon. Anthony Alapala, member representing Burutu 1 state constituency and Hon. Blessing Achoja, member representing Ethiope west state constituency

Both lawmakers had their elections upheld by the appeal court in January this year.

As members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the new lawmakers up the number of APC lawmakers in the State Assembly to Seven with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) maintaining the majority position with 22 members.

Shortly after administering the oat of allegiance on the new members, the Speaker of the State Assembly, Hon. Emomotimi Guwor congratulated them on their victories at the recently concluded bye-election just as he assured that the 8th Assembly under his watch would continue to ensure robust legislation that would further enhance the well-being of Deltans.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the plenary, the member representing Ethiope west state constituency, Hon Blessing Achoja expressed appreciation to residents in the area for finding him worthy to represent them at the State legislature.

Achoja used the forum to reassure the people of Ethiope west state constituency of efficient and effective representation just as he described his victory as God-given.