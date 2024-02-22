The APC Grassroots Governance Group APC G3 has urged Nigerians to be calm in the face of excruciating economic woes, saying the President Bola Tinubu administration should be given benefit of doubt on promises of economic recovery.

APC G3 in a press release yesterday said the current economic crisis is deep rooted, but can be surmounted.

The press release, signed by APC G3 national coordinator, Amechi Chuks Oyema, said the Tinubu administration took the bold steps to end the fuel subsidy and float the Naira.

According to the group, “these are well meaning steps to reshape the economy and end dependence of imported fuel.

“Over the years, huge forex has been expended on importation of fuel and other non essentials. This is the time for us to have deep reflections on the way forward for our country.

“We also agree with Social critic, Reno Omokri on the need for Nigerians to patronize home made items. We can’t be building foreign economies, when ours is in shambles.

“We agree with and support the steps being taken by President Tinubu to ensure security of our country, this will make it safe for our people to return to their farms and ensure food sufficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“APC G3 is aware of what our people are going through, it is not funny at all. But we are rest assured that President Tinubu and his team are doing everything to see that our economic woes are reversed.

“We also support the anti-corruption drive of the present administration. It must be pursued to the logical conclusion,” APC G3 added.