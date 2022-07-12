Local divers have recovered five lifeless bodies of persons who drowned while fleeing for safety during the Matrix Tank Farm explosion at Ifiekporo in Warri South local government area of Delta State.

The five persons, whose identities were not immediately ascertained, were recovered on Sunday along the bank of Warri River.

It was gathered that the five deceased were among those who were scampering for safety when the gas section of the tank farm went up in flame. It was learnt that the deceased were outside the Matrix Tank Farm premises when the explosion took place on Friday evening.

Our correspondent gathered that the victims were said to have drowned while fleeing for their safety. The corpses of the deceased were said to have been deposited at morgue in Warri on Sunday .

A delegation of the Delta State government in its preliminary report had on Saturday disclosed that no death was recorded by the company while confirming that 12 persons were injured and now receiving treatment at the Ogiame Ikenwoli Hospital, Ubeji.

When contacted on Sunday, Matrix Group Head of Safety, Mr Fred Olomuro confirmed that five bodies of persons that drowned while fleeing for safety had been recovered.

“Today (Sunday), local divers from our host community recovered five lifeless bodies that drowned probably while fleeing for safety during the fire incident on Friday. Where they died is some distance from the scene of the fire.

“Most offices had closed for business on that fateful day. Their bodies were recovered along the bank of the river away from our premises where the incident occurred.

“We’re greatly pained by the loss of these victims. We are already in touch with the family of the victims. We commiserate with the families on this unfortunate incident”, Olomuro stated.