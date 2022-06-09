The federal government has declared Monday, June 13, 2022 as public holiday to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

The minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, congratulated Nigerians and urged all citizens to support the present administration in its efforts at ensuring a secure, united and prosperous nation.

The minister admonished Nigerians to use the occasion to reflect on the country’s move towards the enthronement of a civil democratic order, before independence, till date and the sacrifices of our patriots.

He reminded Nigerians of the challenges they have faced and overcome, including a civil war, emphasising that any form of agitation that threatens the unity of the country should be shunned for the good of all.

He said, “As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains united, secured, peaceful and an indivisible entity, noting that no development can take place in an acrimonious environment.

“With the challenges we face in Nigeria today, I see an opportunity for us not to break up or break down, but to break open; open up to ourselves in truth so that we may appreciate each other, understand each other, honour each other and live together in peace and prosperity.”

The minister advised Nigerians to judiciously put into use the recently unveiled Nigeria Internal Security and Public Safety Alert System (N-Alert) Mobile App designed to mitigate security challenges and other disasters.