President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation through a live broadcast at on Sunday, June 12, 2022 by 7am to mark Democracy Day.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this during a briefing at Radio House on Thursday in Abuja, where he detailed activities to mark this year’s event.

LEADERSHIP recalls that President Buhari had in 2018, directed that Nigeria’s Democracy Day, which was hitherto marked every May 29, be shifted to June 12 in honour late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, the presume dwinner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

The Minister listed some of the activities lined up for the Democracy Day celebration including a public lecture at the National Mosque on Friday and Jumat prayers on the same day and venue on June 10, 2022.

According to him, this will be followed by the President’s address and a church service at the National Christian Centre at 3 pm on Sunday, June 12, 2022. There will also be a Democracy Day parade at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Monday morning.

However, he did not say if Monday will be declared a public holiday or not as this year’s Democracy Day falls on a Sunday.

The Minister, instead, said only the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, could make such a announcement.

He assured that all events will be held and there will be no security breaches.

The minister added that attendance “at these events are strictly by invitation and in line with the COVID-19 protocol.”