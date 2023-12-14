The Kano State government has agreed to pay N3 billion in compensation to the Incorporated Trustees of Masallacin Eid Shop Owners and Traders Association following the unlawful demolition of their buildings.

The resolution, finalised on Thursday through a settlement application, was presented before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The dispute arose after 56 applicants, representing the association, filed a suit (FHC/KN/CS/208/2023) following the demolition of their shops at the Kano Eid ground ordered by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The defendants included the state government, Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority, the state’s Attorney General, the State Police Command, Assistant Inspector-General of Police Zone 1 (Kano), Kano State Commissioner of Police, and the State’s Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Initially, Justice Samuel Amobeda had directed the state government to pay N30billion as compensation, a reduction from the traders’ initial demand of N250billion. With the government’s non-compliance, the traders sought a Garnishee Order Nisi, attaching funds from various entities, including the Central Bank of Nigeria, Accountant General of the Federation, Federal Ministry of Finance, FAAC, UBA, Zenith Bank, Unity Bank, Polaris Bank, and others.

During Thursday’s hearing, counsel to the traders, Dr N. A. Ayagi, informed the court of a settlement.

Counsel to the state government, Affis Matanmi, did not object, leading to Justice Ekwo entering the judgement as a consented resolution between the parties.