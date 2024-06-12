Ad

The Danish Parliament has resolved to ease several rules regarding foreign workers, as announced by the Denmark official migration website, Newtodenmark.dk.

Starting from July 1, foreign workers will be able to apply for an extension of their stay according to the Fast-Track scheme’s short-term route without having to go to one of the departments of the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI), Schengen.News reported.

According to the announcement on Newtodenmark.dk, “This means that the worker will be able to continue their work as soon as the application for an extension is submitted and the fee is paid.”

As further explained, applicants must submit their requests for an extension before the current residence and work permit expires, and it is still a condition that the work stay does not surpass 90 days in Denmark within the last 365 days.

Eligible applicants are required to submit their requests for extension of short-term residencies after the policy become effective on July 1, 2024. Authorities have warned that applications submitted before this date will be rejected.

Furthermore, the Danish authorities have decided to expand the job change rule and include foreigners who intend to change their residence and work scheme during their existing employment without switching their jobs or employers.

The implication of this is that foreign nationals can continue to work without interruption after they have submitted the request for a new residence and work permit.

Under new regulations set to take effect on July 1, specific categories of foreign workers will be exempted from the requirement to have their salary deposited in a Danish bank.

“Foreign nationals with a residence and work permit based on the researcher scheme or the Fast-Track scheme’s pay limit track, researcher track, education track, and short-term track will now be exempt from the requirement that their salary must be paid to a Danish bank account,” Newtodenmark.dk.

Meanwhile, for those still required to create a Danish bank account, the deadline has been extended from 90 to 180 days.

Prior to the new rules, the Danish Parliament announced new residence rules for expatriate Danes family members.

Starting July 1, expatriate Danes with certain job-related experience who wish to return to Denmark for employment can bring their foreign family members along.