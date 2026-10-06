Nigeria’s Super Eagles will look to put their disappointing 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign behind them when they face Russia in an international friendly today.

The encounter, scheduled for the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, comes at a difficult moment for Eric Chelle’s side, who are seeking a response after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in their latest AFCON qualifying outing.

Chelle has taken an experimental squad to Russia, with injuries, club restrictions and withdrawals forcing the coach to make several changes to his regular selection.

The friendly therefore presents an opportunity for several fringe players and newcomers to stake their claims while giving Chelle a chance to assess his options ahead of future competitive assignments.

Russia, meanwhile, head into the encounter in confident mood.

Valeri Karpin’s side recently demolished Namibia 6-0 and remain unbeaten in their recent run of international friendlies. The hosts will be keen to maintain that momentum against a Nigerian side that is still searching for consistency.

The two countries last met in June 2025, when they played out a 1-1 draw. Nigeria fell behind after Semi Ajayi’s own goal before Tolu Arokodare restored parity for the Super Eagles.

This time, however, Russia are being widely tipped to have the advantage, particularly with Nigeria arriving with a depleted and experimental squad.

Former Russian international Vladimir Bystrov has predicted a 3-1 victory for the hosts, pointing to Russia’s current form and Nigeria’s personnel challenges.

For Chelle, the result will matter, but the bigger objective will be to see how his reshuffled squad responds to the Guinea-Bissau setback and whether some of the new faces can provide solutions for the Super Eagles going forward.

With Russia enjoying home advantage and Nigeria still rebuilding after a bruising AFCON qualifying defeat, today’s encounter promises to be a stern test for the three-time African champions.