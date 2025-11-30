Former Chairman of the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and 30th Owa of Igbajo, Oba Philip Adegboyega Famodun, has passed away.

The passing of Oba Famodun, who passed away on Friday, November 28, 2025, at the age of 67 after a brief illness, was announced through a statement signed by Prince David Adekunle Famodun, on behalf of the Gbeleru Royal Family of Igbajo.

“On behalf of the Gbeleru Royal Family of Igbajo, I write with a deep sense of loss and gratitude to Almighty God to notify you of the passing of our revered traditional ruler and the 30th Owa of Igbajoland, Oba Philip Adegbogbega Famodun III. He passed away on Friday, November 28, 2025, after a brief illness.

“As you may recall, Oba Adegboyega Famodun was installed and presented with the staff of office on 24 November 2022, by the former Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola. Although his position was disputed by a white paper issued by Governor Ademola Adeleke, the Osun State High Court reinstated him on January 30, 2025,” Prince Famodun announced.

According to the statement, during his reign, Oba Famodun worked tirelessly to unite the people of Igbajoland, promoting peace, understanding, and progress.

“His leadership and vision have left an indelible mark on the community, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. He will be remembered for his peaceful nature, exceptional wisdom, and tireless efforts to promote community development,” the statement said.

Oba Famodun was installed as the Owa of Igbajo in November 2022 by the administration of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, but he was later removed through an executive order by Governor Ademola Adeleke, who appointed Oba Ademola Makinde in his place.

However, the Osun State High Court reinstated Oba Famodun in January 2025, and this decision is currently being appealed.

Unfortunately, Oba Famodun’s health condition deteriorated as the appeal progressed, and he was reportedly receiving treatment when he passed away on Friday.