The deputy governor of Edo, Philip Shaibu, yesterday received scores of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Edo North into the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The defectors said they left the APC as a result of the injustice against Francis Alimikhena, the senator representing the district at the senate.

Alimikhena was denied a return ticket to to the Upper Chamber, losing to a former governor in the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomole.

At the reception in Benin, Shaibu said he was elated to reunite with the people, with who he had shared political journey in the past.

The deputy governor said the defection was a beginning of a movement that would sweep victory for the PDP in Edo North and the state as a whole in the forthcoming elections.

“You’re welcome to the PDP; together we will change the face of Edo North and the state in general. This is definitely a reunion to rescue the country. While I am very excited today, the aspect that gladdens my heart most is the invitation to Edo North to witness a tsunami of defection that will coast PDP to victory at all levels of government come 2023,” he said.

Representatives of the defectors from the six local government areas that made up the district said they wished to join Alimikhena in the PDP due to his unmatched achievements.

They said their coming to the PDP was to seek a refugee, and the beginning of good things in the party and assured that their entrance into the party had signified an end to the APC and resounding victories in the subsequent elections in the area.