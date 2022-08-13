The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Abia State, High Chief Ikechi Emenike has urged the youths to join the struggle to enthrone good governance in the state.

Emenike stated this in a message he sent to them on the occasion of the International Youth Day 2022, which was marked yesterday with the theme, “Intergenerational solidarity: creating a world for all ages.”

He regretted that youths in the state have always been the first victims of the maladministration that has plagued the state under successive governments of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“There has never been any clearcut policy to harness the potentials of Abia youths to make them and release their creative energy and positively contribute to the development of their own state and Nigeria in general,” he noted.

The party leader promised that if it takes control of the state next year, good governance would root in the state and they would be the first to feel its positive impact just as the negative impact of bad governance had affected them before others.

“You should devote your energy and time to work for good governance to germinate and take root in the state come 2023,” he said, adding, “It is in your best interest for the state to be programmed to start working well”.

The flag bearer, who is a development economist assured them that he has “a big plan” for them in the development agenda he has put in place to make the state a first world state in a third world nation.

Identifying unemployment as the major problem confronting them, he assured that he would create real jobs for them and birth “a new Abia economy” that would sustain employment opportunities for the teeming youths.”

He said that 2023 would provide the opportunity to correct the past mistakes that Abians had made in the choice of leaders and they should key into the rescue mission he is leading to retrieve the state from the hands of bad leaders.

“No more would the resources of the state be devoured by locusts that masquerade as political leaders. No more would few individuals, who cannot see beyond their noses, be allowed to mortgage the future of the youths,” he asserted.

He, therefore, challenged them to support his vision for a new Abia where their interests would be well accommodated, adding that they can make it possible by giving him their votes in 2023.

Recalling the exploits of one of them, Chioma Onyekwere, who won a gold medal in discus for the country in the just concluded Commonwealth Games, he assured that he would provide the catalyst that would spur them to soar beyond the sky.