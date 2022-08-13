Anambra State Governor Professor Chukwuma Soludo has suspended the Transition Caretaker Committee chairman of Nnewi-North local government council of the state, Mr. Mbazulike Iloka, over the circumstances surrounding the death of his wife.

Iloka’s wife, Chidiebere, was said to have died on August 7 in circumstances suspected to be linked to domestic violence.

Iloka and his co-chairmen in the 21 local government councils of the state were sworn in on August 2, just five days before her wife’s suspected murder.

In the letter signed by the state commissioner for local government, chieftaincy and community affairs, Mr. Tonycollins Nwabunwanne which communicated to Mr. Iloka on his suspension from office, it was stated that the action was taken because of the sudden death of his wife.

The letter said; “Following the sad and sudden death of your wife, late Mrs Chidiebere Iloka, on the 7th of August, 2022, there has been a massive public outcry over the circumstances leading to the cause of her death, including alleged possible homicide.

“While you are presumed innocent until the completion of investigations, it has become imperative that you should step aside to allow unfettered investigations and justice.”

“Consequently, you are directed to step aside and hand over the affairs of the local government to the head of local government administration not later than 12th of August, 2022, until further notice.”

Meanwhile, at the time of filing this report it was not clear if Iloka had been handed over to the police for any investigation.

When contacted, the spokesman of the police in the state, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, stated that he was still making inquiries concerning the development and promised to brief this reporter thereafter.