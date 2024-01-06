Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin will soon distribute motorcycles to policemen and personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) working in the Kano North Senatorial Zone.

The announcement was made from the office of his special assistant on media and publicity, Shitu Madaki Kunchi made available to newsmen yesterday.

“This is announcing to the general public that as earlier declared by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, we are commencing the distribution of motor cycles to members of the police force and the DSS in Kano North Senatorial Zone.

“We have since received directives from the deputy senate president to commence the distribution for which we are going to go round all police and DSS outfits in Kano North. Hence, we call on all concerned to be prepared.

“This is a gesture by the deputy senate president to improve the lives of security agents and encourage them to perform better. The exercise is due to commence any moment from now in Kano North, after which we will venture to other sections of the state,” he said.

This is in continuation of his earlier gesture to security personnel in the senatorial zone he is representing where he distributed Hilux vehicles to all police posts in the local government areas of the zone and installed solar electricity for them.

He also gave two Hilux vehicles to the headquarters of the police in the state.