The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday said 112 Boko Haram terrorists and families surrendered to troops in Borno State.

The Director of defence media operations, Major General Edward Buba, in a statement said the troops killed eight terrorists, arrested 10 and rescued two hostages while two soldiers sustained injuries during an encounter with IEDs.

He said the troops recovered six AK-47 rifles, one FN rifle, one fabricated SMG, 12 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 257 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, two magazines, one boafeng HH radio, one vehicle, one motorcycle, one tricycle, two mobile phones, 15 bicycle and the sum of N77,410.00.

He said troops between December 27 and Jan 1, 2024 in Biu, Bama and Konduga LGAs of Borno State neutralised five terrorists and recovered two Ak47 rifles, one FN rifle, 23 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, one vehicle, 15 bicycles and PMS amongst other items.

Also, between December 27 and 29 2023, two ISWAP/JAS terrorists’ fighters surrendered to troops in separate operations in Dikwa LGA of Borno State.

General Buba said the terrorists surrendered with two AK-47 rifles loaded with 37 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammo.

The Director stated the 112 terrorists comprising 12 adult males,39 adult females and 61 children surrendered to troops between 27 Dec 23 and 2 Jan 24.

Again on 27 December 2023, a suspected kidnapper surrendered to troops in conjunction with hybrid force in Damaturu LGA of Yobe State.

The kidnapper submitted one AK47 rifle and one fabricated SMG.

The statement noted that troops between 27 December 2023 and 2 January 2024, in separate operations while on patrols discovered and successfully detonated IEDs in Gujba and Damboa LGAs of Yobe and Borno States respectively.

Relatedly, on 5 January 2024 responded to distress call on suspected BH/ISWAP terrorists attack on civilians in Geidam LGA of Yobe State.

The terrorists killed some victims including a member of local vigilante group and two suspected terrorists as well as setting ablaze three houses and a vehicle.

The director said the troops, while exploiting the general area encountered explosion of IED injuring two personnel. The troops however, recovered 64 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, one boafeng HH radio and one torchlight.