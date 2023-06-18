Designer Firm Begins Online, Physical Sale Of New Fragrance

Emporio Armani has launched Stronger With You Amber, a limited edition fragrance being made available to customers at all Essenza stores, both physical and online.

The firm also unveiled a new sensual facet of the Stronger Than You fragrance collection.

On June 18, lovers of great fragrances will converge on the Essenza Store at The Palms, Lagos, to experience the Stronger With You Amber and indulge in the opulent scent.

Just in time for Father’s Day, this captivating scent is an embodiment of everlasting togetherness similar to a father’s love.

Initially introduced in 2017, Stronger with You captured the essence of powerful love, and now Stronger With You Amber takes it a step further, revealing a more passionate and sensual side of the fragrance that is suitable for both men and women.

Crafted as a Fougère Ambery fragrance, Stronger With You Amber offers a captivating scent that lingers on the skin.