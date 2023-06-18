Ex-NASENI Boss Tasks Tinubu On Homegrown Technology

A former executive chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Maiwalima Mohammad Sani Haruna, yesterday asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to place priority on home-grown technology.

He said only technology can ensure sustainable industrial development as contained in Tinubu’s Renew Hope Agenda.

He also said the Students’ Loan Bill signed into law by the president would provide equal opportunities for the youth.

Haruna spoke in Keffi at the grand reception in his honour by the Coalition of Youth Groups in Nasarawa State.

He said: “The determination of His Excellency, Mr. President to populate his cabinet with competent professionals with proven track records is undoubtedly a renewal of hope for the nation.

“I urge Jagaban to prioritize the implementation of home-grown science, technology and innovation as well as capacity and skills acquisition and development. This is the only way for sustainable industrial development contained in his Renew Hope Agenda.”