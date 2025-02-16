Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, has congratulated his predecessor in office, former governor Nasir El-Rufai, on his 65th birthday anniversary, describing him as brother and friend.

Governor Sani, in a short birthday message posted on his verified Facebook page on Sunday, prayed to Almighty Allah to continue to guide, protect and strengthen El-Rufai.

The governor wrote, “I wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to my dear brother, friend and predecessor, His Excellency, Malam Nasir El-Rufai CON on the occasion of his 65th birthday. I pray the Almighty Allah to continue to guide, protect and strengthen His Excellency.”