The Northern Christian Youth Professionals have commended the Senate, led by Sen Godswill Akpabio and his deputy, Sen Barau Jibril, for stepping down the confirmation of the appointments of the Governing Board of the newly established North West Development Commission’s board of directors.

According to the youths, the Senate’s decision on November 19th demonstrates its commitment to fair representation and equity in the region.

The Senate stepped down the confirmation of the North West Development Commission board because of poor representation.

However, the Northern Youths urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure inclusive representation.

Their chairman, Isaac Abrak, issued a statement: “We believe this move was made in good faith to enable President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to include Christians on the board, ensuring diverse representation.

“We urge the President to consult thoroughly with Christian leaders and regional stakeholders to select credible individuals for the board.

“Appointing the right people is crucial for Christians in the region and the entire population. We believe in President Tinubu’s leadership, knowing his penchant for consultation and selecting capable individuals.

“We assure the President of our continued support and encourage our people and all Nigerians to do the same, as his regime works towards improving living conditions across the country,” the group added.