The Rotary and Institute for Economics and Peace (Rotary-IEP) has honoured the director general of the National Identity Management Commission, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote with the prestigious Rotary Positive Peace Award for her demonstrated unwavering dedication to promoting peace, social justice, education, leadership and community development.

The assistant governor of Rotary International Nigeria, who doubles as the Rotary-IEP Positive Peace Activator, West and Central Africa, Amb. Roy-Stanley Nwafor, in a courtesy visit to the director general in Abuja, said the prestigious award recognised her outstanding contributions to positive peace, aligning with the pillars of peacebuilding, social justice, education, and community development.

According to him, the awardee has made significant impacts in peacebuilding, promoting conflict resolution, tolerance, and understanding, enhancing social justice through advocacy for human rights, equality, and inclusivity, empowering youths and women through knowledge, leadership skills, and mentorship, fostering sustainable growth, social cohesion, and collective well-being, thereby promoting community development.

Nwafor said the Rotary Positive Peace Award celebrates individuals who have made a lasting impact in their communities, inspiring others to work towards a more peaceful and harmonious world, which the NIMC director general, Engr Abisoye Coker, has done and congratulated her for this milestone achievement.

Accepting the award, the DG, NIMC Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote thanked the Rotary-IEP for this uncommon recognition done on her and promised to continue to do more to foster peaceful and progressive living among Nigerians and beyond.