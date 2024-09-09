The Committee of Pro-Chancellors of Nigerian Federal Universities (CPCNFU) has appointed Dr Yayale Ahmed, the former head of service of the federation and current pro-chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, as chairman.

Senator Olanrewaju Tejuoso, pro-chancellor of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, has also been named alternate chairman.

This appointment followed an emergency meeting held recently at the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Abuja.

Key stakeholders, including Dr Chris Maiyaki, the acting executive secretary of the NUC, and Professor Yakubu Ochefu, the secretary-general of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, four pro-chancellors were nominated to join the chairman and alternate chairman of the federal government team responsible for negotiating the ongoing trade dispute with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The nominees are Senator Professor Nora Daddut, pro-chancellor of Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA); Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe, pro-chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Unizik); Professor Ignatius Onimao, pro-chancellor of Federal University of Technology, Babura; and H.E. Mahmud Shinkafi, pro-chancellor of Modibbo Adama University, Yola.

Maiyaki, in his opening remarks, emphasised the crucial role of pro-chancellors in the governance of Nigerian federal universities. He informed the attendees that ASUU had declared a trade dispute over breaches in the 2009 Agreement with the government.

He said the newly inaugurated leadership and committee will lead the federal government Negotiation Team in discussions with ASUU leadership.

This is just as he encouraged the CPCNFU to invest in innovative strategies and solutions to guide their institutions toward achieving academic excellence.

In his acceptance speech, Ahmed expressed his gratitude to his colleagues for entrusting him with the leadership of this esteemed body. He highlighted the challenges he aims to address collaboratively, including university autonomy and funding.

He called on his colleagues to remain forthright, respect the law, and work closely with university management and other stakeholders to make a lasting impact during their tenure.

The CPC, founded in 1993, comprises the leadership of the Governing Councils of all federal universities.