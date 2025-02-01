Former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo says the team must strive to have a good start at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The three-time African champions are pitted in Group C against Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania.

“A good start is very important. The first two games are very important. It is very, very crucial,” Yobo told ESPN.

“But the Tunisia game could be the one that decides the group’s winners; so if we can take six points from the other two, we don’t want to chase Tunisia.

“That is obviously a big game. They are an experienced side, always frequent at the AFCON. We are used to them, we have played them many times, even during my time and they are used to us as well. So it’s going to be a big clash. It’s the biggest game in the group.

“That being said, you have Uganda and Tanzania. On paper they might be the underdogs, but we saw at the last AFCON, underdogs were pulling surprises,” Yobo said.

The Super Eagles will begin their campaign against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania in Fez on Tuesday, December 23.