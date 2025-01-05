Amad Diallo struck a late equaliser as Manchester United made a mockery of their recent form to hold Premier League leaders Liverpool to a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday.

Diallo, whose winner at the end of extra-time knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup in a classic quarter-final last season, stole a point with a cool finish.

United, written off as cannon fodder, had deservedly led through a Lisandto Martinez’s strike early in the second half, before a spectacular Cody Gakpo equaliser and a Mo Salah penalty propelled Liverpool into the lead.

After Diallo’s leveller, both sides had chances to win in a frantic finale, but it was United’s fans who went home happiest. Liverpool have 46 points from 19 games, six more than Arsenal, while United moved up a place to 13th with 23 points.