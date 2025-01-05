Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, alongside his wife and family members, was received in grand style at the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) during the church’s ongoing 12 Days of Glory programme.

The event, a significant highlight of the annual spiritual gathering, underscored the deep connection between two leading ministries. COZA’s Senior Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, expressed his heartfelt excitement over Pastor Enenche’s presence, calling it divinely ordained.

“We didn’t invite him just because he’s popular or because we wanted to,” Pastor Fatoyinbo stated. “God specifically spoke to us about this. The voice you are about to hear and the person you will see is not just anyone but Dr. Paul Enenche, a preacher and worshipper with a unique anointing. His ministry transcends Africa and impacts lives globally.”

Pastor Enenche, renowned for his powerful preaching and worship ministry, expressed gratitude for the warm reception and took the opportunity to inspire the congregation.

“Hallelujah! Before I say anything else, I’d like to introduce my wife, who is here with me today. Thank you for your support,” he said. Drawing from Psalm 133:1-2, he emphasized the importance of unity in the body of Christ, declaring, “This gathering is a testimony of brethren dwelling together in unity. It reminds us of the power of the Spirit that worked in our fathers, which shall also work here today. God bless you all.”

Reflecting on his decades-long relationship with Pastor Fatoyinbo, Pastor Enenche shared a heartfelt memory from 23 years ago. “I remember when I first invited you, and you came all the way from Ilorin. It’s incredible to witness how far God has brought you since then,” he remarked, highlighting the shared journey of faith and ministry.

In a resounding message of hope, Pastor Enenche encouraged the congregation to trust in God’s faithfulness amid challenges. “There is no need to worry, no need to fear, no matter the storms raging around you. God’s presence is with us, and His peace surpasses all understanding. Let us rest in His promises, for He is faithful. Hallelujah!”

The 12 Days of Glory, a hallmark program at COZA, continues to draw worshippers and ministers from around the world, offering life-transforming encounters and divine inspiration. With Pastor Enenche’s impactful presence, the program reaffirms its mission to inspire spiritual growth and unity within the Christian community.

As the event progresses, COZA remains a beacon of excellence and glory, setting a high standard for worship experiences under the visionary leadership of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo. Moments like these highlight the transformative power of collaboration and shared purpose in advancing God’s kingdom.