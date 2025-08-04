Imo Diaspora Support for Governor Hope Uzodimma, has extended warm birthday felicitations to former governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Godson Ohakim, who turns 68 today.

Advertisement

In a statement released to the press from Finland, the group’s convener and coordinator, Chief Ochiagha Nnanna Okere, described Ohakim as a distinguished leader worthy of celebration.

“We join his family, friends, and political associates, especially members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, in honouring this illustrious son and exemplary leader,” Okere said. “We are proud of his political journey and achievements. May God continue to bless him with wisdom, strength, and grace as he continues to mentor others and serve humanity.”

Chief Okere, a conflict management expert trained in Finland, praised Dr Ohakim for his visionary leadership and enduring contributions to the development of Imo State. He specifically highlighted Ohakim’s renowned Clean and Green Initiative, which transformed Owerri into Nigeria’s cleanest capital city—a legacy still fondly remembered by Ndi Imo.

He also commended Ohakim’s bold reforms, infrastructure development, and unwavering commitment to inclusive governance, describing these as hallmarks of a leader whose influence continues to inspire generations.

Describing him as “a big masquerade, a great thinker, a visionary leader, and a political strategist,” Chief Okere, who also publishes the Nigerian Politico newspaper, emphasised that Dr Ohakim is not only a treasure to Imo State but a gift to humanity.

Chief Okere further acknowledged Ohakim’s consistent support for Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration since joining the APC, noting that his efforts have contributed to the state’s progress.

Okere noted that despite a few but noisy naysayers who are determined to destabilise the state through the instigation of violence, Governor Uzodimma has continued to deliver impactful leadership, gaining widespread support among patriotic Imolites at home and abroad.

The Imo Diaspora Support group concluded by wishing Chief Ikedi Ohakim many more years of good health, joy, and prosperity.