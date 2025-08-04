The Voice of Disability Initiative (VDI), an organisation championing the wellbeing of persons with disabilities, has demanded respect and better healthcare services for society’s physically challenged people.

The group made the call during an interactive session with healthcare professionals in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The session focused on the need for disability-inclusive sexual and reproductive health services for PWDs.

Themed advancing inclusive and rights-based healthcare for persons with disabilities in Kwara State, the engagement had healthcare professionals from both public and private facilities in attendance.

The monitoring and evaluation of VDI, Edward Ogiji, who gave an overview of the session, described persons with disabilities as a special breed who must be properly treated.

He emphasised that disability rights matter and charged healthcare professionals to see the person, not the disability.

The group’s focal person, Dr Oyelakin Ogungbade, urged healthcare professionals, policy makers, service providers, and the public to acknowledge persons with disabilities as integral parts of society whose interests must be catered for.

The session facilitator, Olufemi Oyedeji, who spoke on understanding disability and inclusive healthcare, SRHR needs, and barriers faced by persons with disabilities, said the inclusion of persons with disabilities was not a favour but justice.

At the event, healthcare personnel, Hajia Rukayah Yusuf and Mrs Ayoola Motunrayo, who represented the Primary Health Centre, Tanke, Ilorin, spoke on the importance of the session and said the engagement was highly refreshing and eye-opening.

While reflecting on the engagement, the chairman of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), Mr Adebayo Gbadamosi, and Mrs Joy Bolarin, the women leader of JONAPWD in the state expressed optimism that the session would yield better results.