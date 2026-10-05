The leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has dismissed reports linking its National Leader, Senator Seriake Dickson, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the claims as false and mischievous.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, Esq, said it would have ordinarily ignored what it called “beer-parlour talk and murmurs making the rounds,” but decided to respond because lies told repeatedly could be mistaken for truth.

“Hence, we deem it necessary to issue this strong and unequivocal rebuttal,” the statement said.

The NDC described itself as the largest opposition and fastest-growing political party in Nigeria today.

“Our National Leader, Distinguished Senator Seriake Dickson, is not a front for the ruling APC or anyone else. He has no secret or open deal whatsoever with the ruinous and diabolical APC regime,” the party stated.

The party said anyone familiar with Dickson’s public service record would not associate him with any arrangement to sabotage the NDC and its presidential ticket.

“Anyone who knows Senator Dickson’s public service record, and is in his right senses, will not associate him with any under-the-table arrangement to sabotage his own party and its Presidential Candidate and running mate, Mr. Peter Obi and Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. Senator Dickson could have taken the easy way out by joining the APC. Instead, he chose the hard, honourable path of building a party with like-minds, a party that will liberate Nigeria from the vice grip of the buccaneers currently in power,” it said.

The party said Dickson’s record in the Senate in the last seven years attests to his principles and solidarity with Nigerians.

“His consistent, courageous and principled position on national issues on the floor of the Senate for over seven years is a clear testament to his strength of character and unwavering solidarity with suffering Nigerians, whose misery has worsened and intensified under this administration,” the statement added.

The NDC described it as “wicked, vexatious and mendacious” to link Dickson with any compromise with the ruling party.

“Consequently, it is wicked, vexatious and mendacious to associate his name with any compromise with the ruling APC and its key drivers. We are fully aware that these unfounded and baseless allegations are emanating from the ranks of our political opponents, who are envious of the growing popularity, acceptability and organic spread of the NDC across the length and breadth of Nigeria,” the party said.

It urged its supporters to remain focused on the task ahead.

“We urge all our teeming supporters, members and well-wishers to remain steadfast, keep their eyes on the ball, and work assiduously for victory for our Presidential Candidate and his running mate, and indeed all candidates contesting on the platform of the NDC.

“Together, we stand. Together, we shall win.

“A New Nigeria is POssible. We can do it!”