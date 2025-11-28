The Director General of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), Major General Babatunde Alaya, has said that the company, in collaboration with partners, was capable of producing 30 million rounds of ammunition every year.

He also said Nigeria was no longer importing protective equipment for its troops.

Maj.-Gen Alaya revealed these during a press conference on the forthcoming Africa International Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX), organised by DMG Events in partnership with the Ministry of Defence and DICON.

He also disclosed that very soon, DICON, in collaboration with SPARTA, would commence the production of gunpowder, one of the major components of ammunition production.

Alaya said: “Before now we import some gunpowder, but we have signed a memorandum of understanding with one of our international partners, and in about eight months’ time, we will start producing gunpowder in Nigeria.

“In addition to that, we have also signed a memorandum of understanding with another indigenous company to start producing marine-shaped charges for marine exploration.

“Additionally, we have some partner companies that are coming on board to produce ammunition, weapons and other equipment. For instance, we are already assembling completely knocked-down parts for weapons in partnership with G7G.

“We have signed a memorandum of understanding with other partners who are already producing the machinery and equipment.

“Additionally, we have some indigenous companies who are already producing Mine-resistant-ambush-protected vehicles, and other personnel carriers such as Proforce, E-PILS, Vanquish, Imperial, amongst others.”

Speaking on the forthcoming AFRIDEX, the DICON boss said the event represented a landmark initiative designed to serve as a global platform for defense, security, and technology stakeholders to provide excellent ideas and to suggest cutting-edge innovations.

According to him, the event was poised to become Africa’s premier defense and security exhibition, reflecting Nigeria’s growing influence as a hub for industrial innovation, strategic cooperation, and global security collaboration.

He said: “The exhibition will attract participants from across Africa, Europe, and Asia, including leading defense manufacturers, policymakers, security experts, and technocrats from the advanced industries. Over the four days, participants will engage in strategic forum, high-level discussions, program demonstrations, and exhibitions featuring the latest technologies in land, air, maritime, and sabotage defense systems.

“The event will serve as a meeting point for government agencies, armed forces, research institutions, and private investors, providing a vital ground for public-private partnership and cross-continental cooperation.

“For Nigeria, it presents an opportunity to demonstrate our readiness to lead Africa’s industrial defence; and it aligns perfectly with the federal government’s vision, and agendas.”

President of DMG Events, Christopher Hudson, said Nigeria was hosting the event not only because the country is Africa’s largest economy, but also a regional leader in defence capabilities, industrial ambition and security cooperation across the continent.

“Defence investment and capability development are accelerating at a remarkable pace, I think, African nations and as a continent, allocated about $52 billion and that is projecting to increase an expanding program, maritime, cyber and space domains.

“These efforts are driving modernization, strengthening Corporation and opening opportunities for industrial collaboration. It’s within that context that we are creating the African international Defence Exhibition,” he said.

Hudson said that the four-day event, scheduled to hold between October 26-29, 2026, will attract 30,000 attendees from over 100 companies, and over 500 exhibition companies.

“It will offer access to global technologies, sovereign capability partners and regional solutions aligned with Africa’s operational realities,” he said.

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, said: “This event represents a significant step in advancing defence cooperation and industrial growth across Africa Nigerna is committed to strengthening its defence capability and supporting wider regional progress. By hosting the Africa International Defence Exhibition, we are creating an important environment for collaboration, innovation and partnership that will support security and stability across the continent.”