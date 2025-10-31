United States hip-hop mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been transferred to a federal prison in New Jersey to begin serving his four-year, two-month sentence for prostitution-related offences.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Diddy is now being held at the low-security Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution, located about 130 kilometers (80 miles) south of New York. The facility is known for its drug treatment and rehabilitation programmes.

Court records showed that Diddy, 55, is scheduled for release on May 8, 2028, factoring in time already served while awaiting trial at a Brooklyn detention center. His legal team had requested the transfer to Fort Dix, citing its facilities and proximity to his family.

The music producer and entrepreneur, once one of the most influential figures in the US entertainment industry, was convicted in July on two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution. However, a jury acquitted him of the more severe charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Before the sentencing, a visibly emotional Diddy addressed the court, expressing deep remorse for his conduct.

“I am truly sorry for my actions,” he said tearfully. “My behaviour was disgusting, shameful and sick. I apologise to my family and to my victims.”

Despite his apology, Diddy’s attorneys filed an appeal challenging both his conviction and the length of the sentence.