Katsina State governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has announced plans to enact a law that would make birth registration mandatory for all children in the state.

Speaking at the launch of the e-birth registration exercise in Katsina on Friday, Governor Radda emphasised the importance of registering every child to ensure they have access to government services, including healthcare and education.

He said, “Very soon, we will enact a law that requires every child to have a birth certificate to access government services, including healthcare and education.”

The Katsina State Government, in partnership with the National Population Commission (NPC) and UNICEF, has embarked on a massive birth registration drive, targeting 797,209 children in the state.

The exercise aims to provide every child with a legal identity, which is essential for accessing basic rights and services.

A birth certificate provides a child with a legal identity, which is crucial for accessing government services and protection from exploitation.

The government urged parents and guardians to register their children, emphasising that the process was free and accessible, assuring that the registration exercise was being conducted in a transparent and efficient manner, with the aim of providing every child with a birth certificate.

The initiative was part of the state government’s efforts to improve the lives of its citizens, particularly children, and ensure they have access to essential services and benefits.

With the enactment of the law, Katsina State is set to become a model for other states in Nigeria in terms of birth registration and child protection.