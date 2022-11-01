Chinedu Isaac, popularly known as King Pablo, is a Nigerian singer and song writer. He is also the founder of Kingpablomusic (KPM).

King Pablo emphasised how independent artists get into the limelight easier these days with the help of the Internet.

“Music has been evolving so fast now and a lot of upcoming artists are now making it to the limelight as independent artists, due to the help of the digital age that we are in now,” he said.

King Pablo further explained that being a musical artist has never been easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Artists may face a lot of rejection and criticism but that should only make you stronger and work on yourself, so many things has changed that people don’t even need a record label to become famous nowadays compared to before, everything is very susceptible, that gives every indie artist hope and courage that they can make it to the top and achieve their dreams.

“As far as the music industry is concerned today, social media and music streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Boomplay and many more have done a great impact on the growth of music. Not everyone buying CDs like before, the digital age has made everything so easy that upcoming artists can just distribute their songs with a distributor like Distrokid, CD Baby, Grace Boy Digital, Tunecore and so on, to get their songs placed on all digital platforms where listeners can just stream or download them anytime and anywhere, while the distributor collects royalty of their streams and download for them.

“Music has been evolving so fast now and a lot of upcoming artists are now making it to the limelight as independent artists, due to the help of the Digital age that we are in now.

Kingpablo explained, being a musical artist has never been easy. Artists may face a lot of rejection and criticism but that should only make you stronger and work on yourself, so many things as changed that people don’t even need a record label to become famous nowadays compared to before, everything is very susceptible that gives every indie artist hope and courage that they can make it to the top and achieve their dreams,” King Pablo stated.