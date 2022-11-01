Former deputy vice chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof Adigun Agbaje, who just regained his freedom from kidnappers, has told the story of how God saved him .

Agbaje said he was shot in the head, but it was amazing that the bullet only brushed his head.

He also expressed concerns over the fate of the remaining five victims in captivity.

Agbaje who spoke through his son, Adewale Agbaje, yesterday, said “My mind goes to the five others who are still left with the kidnappers: two young ladies, two young men and a middle aged person.”

“It’s a new day today and I am happy to be alive. I was released by my kidnappers yesterday evening after spending two nights in the thick forests of Ogun and Oyo states.

“I thank God that the bullet that went through my car’s windscreen left only a skin deep wound on my head even though it left a gaping hole in the cap I was wearing. I didn’t even know about this till Saturday morning when I saw caked blood on my cap.

“I am undergoing comprehensive health checks and so it may take some time to thank all my family, including my in-laws, friends and in-laws to my children, my own friends, colleagues and all Nigerians.

“As stated earlier, my heart goes to those young female undergraduates, the young men and the middle aged person I left behind with the kidnappers. I may not be reachable now but as soon as I get medical clearance from my doctors, I will be thanking all of you personally,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Oyo State have confirmed the release of Prof Agbaje, saying that he was presently undergoing briefing.