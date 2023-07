The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has raised alarm over the breakout of diphtheria disease in some parts of Abuja, that one death has been recorded already.

Diphtheria is a serious infection caused by strains, which can lead to difficulty breathing, heart rhythm problems, and even death.

The Director of the FCT Public Health Department, Dr. Sadiq Abdulrahman said results of samples taken from suspected cases in a village close to Dei-Dei have established the breakout.