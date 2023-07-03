Many Trapped As 4-Storey Building Collapses In Abuja 

A four-storey building of a hotel in the Dape community at Life Camp, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has collapsed with more than 20 persons trapped.

Information gathered is that the hotel is said to be owned by Summit Villa hotel services.

An eye witness at the site, who preferred anonymity, said that the collapse of the building took place around 4:00 pm on Monday while construction workers were carrying out their work.

The building, which was intended for hotel accommodation, it was learned, gave way unexpectedly, trapping several workers who were on-site at the time of the collapse.