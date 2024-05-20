Prominent Nigerians and others in the United Kingdom (UK) stormed London last Friday for the 2nd edition of Triangle Face of Africa Awards.

Triangle Face of Africa Leadership Award is a yearly event that honours Nigerians and Africans who have positively impacted lives and distinguished themselves in their areas of endeavours.

The event was spiced with a lecture titled: “Navigating Security Challenges in Nigeria: A Comprehensive Approach to Solutions” which was delivered by the duo of Professor Ojo Emmanuel Ademola and Dr. Nathaniel Oyinloye.

Among those honoured at the London event were Bayelsa State Governor Duoye Diri, Nigeria’s interior minister, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; general overseer of the Love of Christ Generation, Rev. Esther Abimbola Ajayi; renowned clergy and APC stalwart, Cardinal James Omolaja Odunmbaku (Baba Eto) and the chief of staff to Lagos State, Tayo Ayinde.

Other honorees were the chief of staff to the Archbishop of Canterbury, Mrs Ijeoma Ajibade, the national director for Safeguarding Church of England, Alexander Kubeyinje, the chief executive (CEO) of EB Properties, Sunday Aderibigbe, Mr Kayode Adegbite, Festus Akingbaso, Hon.Bamidele Salam, Abiola Oladapo and Olumide Tijani

While welcoming the honorees and guests to the event, the publisher of Triangle Magazine, Otunba Femi Salako, thanked dignitaries and guests present at the event for honoring him with their valued presence.

Salako emphasised that the yearly award was intended to celebrate the achievements of outstanding Nigerians and Africans that have made significant contributions to their communities and the world. He also added that the yearly award was a platform that would inspire Nigerians and Africans across the globe to strive towards excellence.

Salako also described the topic of the event’s lecture as thought provoking and timely given the security challenges confronting Nigeria.

He, however, appreciated the two guest lecturers, Professor Ojo Emmanuel Ademola and Dr. Nathaniel Oyinloye for their robust intellectual contributions, which made the lecture quite insightful and invaluable.

“This award ceremony is not just about recognizing individual achievements, but also about creating a platform to inspire others to strive for excellence. We aim to bring together leaders and change-makers from various fields to celebrate African excellence and promote unity and progress.”

While Salako congratulated the honorees for their well-deserved recognition, he also charged them to continually make impacts in their various communities and the world. He also urged the guests and the honorees to celebrate the excellence inherent in Africa. He further urged Africans to inspire one another and work together towards a brighter future for the African continent.

Guests that attended the event included the UK Mobility Security, Compliance Vice President of EMEA, Nicanor Chavez; the chief press secretary to Governor Duoye Diri, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, who represented the governor, Mrs Simi Odunmbaku, who represented her husband and the Lagos State chief of staff; son of the general overseer of the Love of Christ Generation, Emmanuel Ajayi; publisher of African Briefing, John Offei-Ansah; and the magazine’s editor, Desmond Davies; clergymen amongst others.