As Zamfara State All Progressives Congress (APC) crisis deepens, 12 executive members of the party have condemned the recent suspension of the House of Representatives member, Aminu Sani Jaji, by the state executive committee.

The group led by the assistant state secretary of the party, Mansur Khalifa Kaura called on the national chairman of the party and former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, to intervene in the current crisis in the party in the state.

Speaking at the party’s stakeholders’ meeting on the affairs of the party in the state organised by the members of the state executive committee, Khalifa Kaura described the current situation of the party in the state as worrisome.

During the meeting, members of the executive committee received a report of suspension of the state secretary of the party, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima from the party by the Birnin-Magaji ward APC executives of Birnin-Magaji local government area of the state.

“We received a report from Birnin-Magaji Local Government Party Executives of the suspension of Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima and other three APC leaders from Birnin Magaji from the party by their ward party executives.

“On behalf of all the 12 members of the state executive committee here present, we unanimously approved suspension of Dangaladima from the APC by Birnin-Magaji APC ward executives.

“Other APC members suspended by Birnin-Magaji APC ward executives included APC Chairman, Birnin-Magaji Local Government, APC Chairman Birnin-Magaji ward and APC Secretary Birnin-Magaji ward,” he said.

He expressed displeasure over the current situation in the party and rejected the suspension of Jaji from the party.

He noted that the constitutional provisions of the party did not allow such unlawful decisions.

“This is a clear indication that the party in the state has no focus and leadership,” he added.

He said that Jaji is a one of the founding fathers of the APC and serving the party to the best of his capacity, adding that suspending Jaji from the APC in Zamfara was a major setback to the party.

“As members of the state executive committee of the party, we will not fold our arms to allow some selfish individuals to destroy the party”, he explained.

“We are appealing to the national chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje to intervene in the matter in order to save Zamfara APC chapter,” he added.

The meeting led by the assistant state secretary of the party, Mansur Khalifa Kaura was attended by the state APC vice chairman, Alhaji Isiyaka Ajiya, state organising secretary of the party, Bashir Ahmad, and state party treasurer, Alhaji Ibrahim Adamu.

Other state executive members of the party are the assistant state welfare secretary, Shehu Muhammad, assistant financial secretary Bello Mahe, zonal youths leader of the party in Zamfara North, Musa Muhammad and assistant state party treasurer, Ibrahim Dankulodo among others.