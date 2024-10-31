A coalition representing professionals living with disabilities (PLWDs) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider more inclusive appointments within the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, urging attention to the voices and needs of diverse communities.

The group, known as the Coalition of Professional PLWDs, expressed concerns that recent appointments to the ministry overlook their earlier call for the inclusion of a female candidate, particularly someone who understands the unique challenges faced by people with disabilities.

The coalition convener, Barrister Ismaila Sani Dabai, expressed disappointment over the selection of two male candidates from the same state for leadership roles.

Dabai noted that this choice does not reflect the values of inclusivity and equity, which are essential for effective governance.

“Being disabled does not mean we lack a voice. We are citizens of this country, created by God like everyone else. Our disabilities do not diminish our worth or our capacity to contribute meaningfully to issues affecting our lives and communities,” Dabai stated.

The coalition previously requested the appointment of a qualified female leader in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

Dabai explained that this was not solely a call for gender representation but for a leader who would understand the specific needs of persons with disabilities, particularly women.

“As a community, we believe the humanitarian sector needs diverse leadership to effectively tackle complex social issues, particularly those impacting vulnerable groups, including PLWDs.

“Female leaders bring perspectives and experiences that can foster more compassionate and comprehensive responses to humanitarian needs,” Dabai said.

The coalition appealed to President Tinubu to reconsider the appointments to ensure they represent Nigeria’s diverse population.

“It is crucial for leaders in the Humanitarian Ministry to understand the intricacies of our challenges.

“Women, especially those with disabilities, can provide invaluable insights that lead to policies and programs serving all Nigerians,” Dabai.

In his concluding remarks, Dabai urged President Tinubu to support inclusive leadership.

“We ask the president to listen to us, include us, and ensure his appointments reflect the richness of our nation’s diversity. It is time for the government to stand by its commitment to inclusion and equality for all, including those of us with disabilities,” he said.