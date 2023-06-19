Disclose Life Pensions Received, SERAP Tells Ex-Governors

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged Senate President Godswill Akpabio and other 13 former governors who are members of the 10th Senate to publish the amount of life pensions that they have received from their states as former governors.

SERAP is also urging the 14 Senators to disclose if they have collected or are currently collecting life pensions as former governors from their respective states.

It asked them to stop collecting any such pensions and return the pensions collected to the treasury.

The civil society organisation made the demands in a letter dated June 3, 2023 and signed by its deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

It further stated that the Senators’ constitutional oath of office, under the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) requires them to publicly reject and return any pensions.