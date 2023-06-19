Monday, June 19, 2023
Super Eagles Beat Sierra Leone 3-2 To Qualify For AFCON 2023

by Affa Acho
16 seconds ago
in Cover Stories
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with one game to spare.

The three-time African champions booked their ticket for the continental competition after defeating Sierra Leone 3-2 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia, Liberia, on Sunday evening.

A stoppage-time tap-in from Kelechi Iheanacho was the most important goal in a match where the Super Eagles surrendered a two-goal lead.

Jose Peseiro started the match with the attacking trio of in-form Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, and Moses Simon.

He also preferred the backline paring over Kenneth Omeruo and Semilore Ajayi as Willam Troost-Ekong was benched.

