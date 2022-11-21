United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has decried all forms of discrimination against children asserting that it impacts negatively on their health, education and social development.

UNICEF stated this in a press release signed by its communication officer Blessing Ejiofor and issued to journalists yesterday in Gombe on the commemoration of this year’s International Children’s Day.

“The impact of discrimination on children shows the extent to which racism and discrimination impact children’s education, health, access to a registered birth, and a fair and equal justice system, and highlights widespread disparities among minority and ethnic groups.

“Systemic racism and discrimination put children at risk of deprivation and exclusion that can last a lifetime.

“This hurts us all. Protecting the rights of every child – whoever they are, wherever they come from – is the surest way to build a more peaceful, prosperous, and just world for everyone,” she said in the press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

She noted that a new finding shows that children from marginalized ethnic, language and religious groups in an analysis of 22 countries lag far behind their peers in reading skills.

While calling on the government at all levels to give education priority among all social sectors, UNICEF revealed that Nigeria has 18.3 million children who are not in school, and a high number of children attending schools but not getting a solid education that can translate into good prospects for their future.

LEADERSHIP reports that the NGO had selected some school children to cast news at the Gombe Media Corporation (GMC) Television as part of activities marking the International Children’s Day.